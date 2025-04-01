China’s foreign minister heads to Moscow 

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday was travelling to Moscow for talks with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a visit overshadowed by Western moves over Ukraine.

Wang is scheduled to meet with Lavrov on Tuesday, days after Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to a limited ceasefire after US President Donald Trump spoke with the two countries’ leaders.

It remains to be seen when such a truce might take effect, how long it might last and what targets would be off-limits.

Trump lashed out at both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, expressing frustration with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Although Trump insisted to reporters that “we’re making a lot of progress”, he acknowledged that “there’s tremendous hatred” between the two men. He said he was “angry, pissed off” that Putin questioned Zelenskyy’s credibility.