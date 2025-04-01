No political bias in fund allocation: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin responded to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s (EPS) allegations in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, emphasizing that the government allocates funds for welfare projects without political bias.

During the Assembly session, EPS claimed that most of the welfare schemes proposed by AIADMK legislators were being rejected. “Many requests made by our party members are turned down, citing impracticality. Out of the ten proposals I submitted for my constituency, only two were approved,” he alleged.

Countering EPS’s claims, Chief Minister Stalin clarified that the government ensures fair allocation of funds for welfare projects across all constituencies. “Every legislator is allowed to submit ten proposals for their respective constituencies, and our objective is to fulfill these requests. We allocate funds without any party bias. Additionally, I personally review the Chief Minister’s schemes once every two months to ensure their implementation,” he stated.

During the session, CM Stalin made several key announcements: A new library worth ₹290 crore in Tiruchirappalli will be named after K. Kamarajar, honoring the former Chief Minister and education reformer.

The ongoing construction of libraries in Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli is progressing swiftly.

The Madurai library, completed within a year, has already benefited over 14 lakh visitors since its inauguration.

Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring equitable development across the state, reinforcing that welfare initiatives and infrastructure projects are implemented based on necessity rather than political affiliation.