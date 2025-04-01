Uganda to start next phase of mpox vaccination

Uganda has received an additional 100,000 doses of the mpox vaccine from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support the next phase of its prevention campaign, said a senior health official on Monday.

Henry Kyobe Bosa, incident commander at the Ministry of Health, told Xinhua via telephone that the vaccines will be distributed to areas with the highest transmission rates of the mpox virus, with young adults aged 25 to 35 being prioritised in the next round of vaccination.

According to the Ministry of Health, the upcoming phase of the vaccination campaign will focus on high-risk areas in the capital of Kampala, including Rubaga, Nakawa, and Central divisions. The campaign will also cover key districts in central Uganda, such as Mukono, Wakiso, Buvuma, Nakasongola, and Masaka, as well as the western districts of Mbarara and Hoima.