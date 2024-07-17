Trump officially nominated as Republican candidate

Milwaukee, July 17: The Republican National Convention witnessed a historic moment as Donald Trump was officially nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, marking his return to the national stage following an assassination attempt. The event, held at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, was charged with emotion and enthusiasm, as thousands of Republican delegates and supporters celebrated their nominee.

Appearing publicly for the first time since the attempt on his life, Trump was greeted with thunderous applause. The former president, bandaged but undeterred, took to the stage with a smile, as chants of “We Want Trump” and “USA” filled the air. The crowd erupted in a new slogan, “Fight, Fight, Fight,” inspired by Trump’s words after surviving the attack.

Trump was joined on stage by his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and his son, Donald Trump Jr. The scene was a powerful display of party unity, with MAGA banners and Trump placards dominating the hall. Conservative media figure Tucker Carlson and members of Trump’s family were also present, underscoring the significance of the moment.

The nomination came after each state pledged their support, with Speaker Johnson officially declaring Trump as the candidate. This moment marks a new chapter in Trump’s political journey, one that began with his announcement in 2015 and saw him redefine American politics through his tenure and subsequent controversies.

Despite facing multiple legal challenges, including a recent conviction, Trump’s political influence has only grown. His campaign, emphasizing themes of victimhood and resilience, resonated deeply with his base. Merchandise outside the venue echoed this sentiment, with slogans like “I am voting for the convicted felon” and “Never Surrender” featuring prominently.

The convention also highlighted the divisions within the Democratic Party, exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s poor performance in the first debate. This, coupled with Trump’s survival of the assassination attempt, has galvanized his supporters.

Republican delegates shared their reasons for backing Trump. Sheryl Foland from Wyoming praised his economic policies, while Kip Christianson from Minnesota emphasized the need for Trump to address rising costs. Others, like Matt from Alabama, supported Trump’s stance on cryptocurrency and minimal regulation.

The emotional impact of the recent shooting was evident, with prayers from different faiths offered for Trump’s recovery and continued protection. Harmeet Dhillon, a prominent Californian Republican, referred to Trump as “nirbhaya,” meaning fearless, attributing his survival to divine intervention.

Reince Priebus, former Republican committee chairman and current chair of the host committee, expressed confidence in a more efficient and focused Trump administration if elected. This sense of impending victory and radical change energized the convention floor, signalling a formidable campaign ahead.

As Trump and his supporters look towards the future, the Republican Party stands united, ready to challenge the status quo and bring their vision for America to fruition.