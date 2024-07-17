Afghan remains a safe haven for al-Qaeda: UNSC

New Delhi, July 17: Afghanistan continues to serve as a “permissive haven” for al-Qaeda under Taliban rule, according to a new United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report. This report has raised concerns among various nations about the potential threat to regional security.

The UNSC report highlights that al-Qaeda operates covertly in Afghanistan to maintain the appearance that the Taliban is adhering to the Doha Agreement with the US, which prohibits the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. Despite the Taliban’s efforts to control terrorist activities, al-Qaeda remains active, with cells in several Afghan provinces and facilities used for training fighters.

The report also underscores the significant threat posed by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) within Afghanistan and to the surrounding region. The sophistication of ISKP’s threat raises doubts about the Taliban’s ability to effectively combat it.

While the Taliban has improved internal stability and reduced corruption since taking power in August 2021, many UN member states believe Afghanistan will continue to be a source of insecurity for Central Asia and the broader region. The Taliban’s tolerance of various terrorist groups facilitates the projection of terrorism into neighboring states.

The report specifically mentions the Taliban’s inability or unwillingness to manage the threat from Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose attacks in Pakistan have intensified. The Taliban’s leadership, predominantly Pashtun and non-inclusive, has launched efforts to establish “jihadi madrasas” across Afghanistan to indoctrinate young students.

Furthermore, the Taliban has sought foreign assistance to maintain and expand its military capabilities. A delegation led by the Taliban’s acting defense minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqub Omari, attended a defense exhibition in Doha in March to secure contracts for military equipment and drones. However, their failure to secure such contracts was a setback for their military ambitions.

Despite these challenges, the Taliban has instructed all ministries to allocate a portion of their budgets for purchasing new weapons systems. The group’s “Advanced Weapons Commission” is currently discussing the production of enhanced drones.

Overall, the UNSC report paints a concerning picture of Afghanistan under Taliban rule, with persistent terrorist threats and challenges in maintaining regional security.