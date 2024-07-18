CM extends wishes for Tamilnadu Day

Chennai: Today, July 18, marks the celebration of Tamil Nadu Day. In honor of this occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a video on the social media platform X, featuring former Chief Minister Annadurai’s historic speech in the Legislative Assembly, where he named the state “Tamil Nadu.

In the video, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu shall prosper, having gained from the sea and the mountains. Tamil Nadu shall prosper, having seen disgrace, seen art, and cherished poetry. Tamil Nadu shall prosper, having gained life through its body and soul. Just the mention of July 18 as Tamil Nadu Day brings joy to our hearts. It gives rise to a new energy. Tamil Nadu shall prosper.”