‘Congress has emerged a strong party in TN’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai recently addressed the Thiruvallur City Congress Working Committee, emphasizing the party’s strength and need for recognition.

Speaking at the meeting, Selvaperunthagai stated, “The Congress party is not the same as it was five years ago. It is now strong in all areas. We need to strengthen our structure to the point where we can win even if we stand alone. In both the 2021 Assembly elections and the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we did not receive the recognition and respect we deserved. We are often sidelined in some way.”

He further added, “All city, regional, and district leaders are asking when we will receive the recognition we deserve. This has not been adequately addressed in the last two to three elections. If we are strong, we will receive the respect and recognition due to us. For this, we must strengthen our party structure.”

In a subsequent statement to reporters, Selvaperunthagai clarified, “I spoke about the need to strengthen the party structure in the meeting. Currently, we are being given nine constituencies. When our vote bank increases, our allies should be compelled to offer us 20 constituencies. Party workers need to work towards this goal.”

He emphasized that the rule for general and executive committee meetings is to speak in a manner that motivates the party workers. “Who else can motivate our workers if not us? The Congress party is the one with ideology and principles. The BJP has nothing,” he concluded.