Gold prices drop by Rs 120 per sovereign

Chennai: On Thursday, the price of gold in Tamil Nadu decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign, bringing the current price to Rs 55,240, down from yesterday’s Rs 55,360.

This drop in price translates to a decrease of Rs 15 per gram, with gold now being sold at Rs 6,905 per gram, compared to Rs 6,920 on the previous day.

In addition to gold, the price of silver also saw a decline. Silver prices dropped by Rs 1.30, bringing the current price to Rs 99.20 per gram.

The decrease in the prices of both gold and silver comes as a significant update for consumers and investors, reflecting ongoing changes in the precious metals market.