Ration shops in TN to remain closed on July 20

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all ration shops across the state will remain closed on July 20. This decision was made by the State Cooperative, Food Supply, and Consumer Protection Department.

The closure is in recognition of the efforts of ration shop employees who worked on a holiday for the government’s flagship programme, Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT). As a result, employees are being given a compensatory holiday.

Previously, to compensate for the additional days worked, the government granted employees days off on June 15 and June 20.