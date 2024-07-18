‘NEET-UG re-test only if sanctity lost on large scale’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India stated on Thursday that the 2024 NEET-UG, the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses, can only be reconducted if the integrity of the May 5 test was compromised on a significant scale due to leaked questions. This declaration came as the court reviewed over 40 petitions demanding a re-test.

The court reiterated sentiments expressed last week, emphasizing the need to ascertain if the examination’s sanctity had been compromised, warranting explanations from the authorities.

The session also addressed petitions from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting competitive exams. The NTA sought to transfer cases filed by various state police forces to the respective High Courts to prevent redundancy and confusion.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud highlighted the urgency of resolving the NEET matter due to its social impact, noting that millions of students are anxiously awaiting the court’s decision. “We will give priority to the NEET matter because of social ramifications,” the Chief Justice stated.

A significant moment during the hearing was the Chief Justice’s response to a petitioner’s request to nullify the exam results for all students, arguing that the leaked paper might have compromised the scores. The court demanded substantial evidence showing the leak was systematic and affected the entire examination.

“You have to show us that the leak was systematic that it affected the entire examination… so as to warrant cancellation of the entire exam…” the Chief Justice-led three-member bench responded firmly. “Second, tell us what should be the direction of the investigation in this matter,” the court added.

This critical evaluation by the Supreme Court underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of national examinations while addressing the concerns of affected students. The court’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the future of the NEET-UG and the credibility of the examination process.