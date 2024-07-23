Union Budget: FM announces one cr houses for urban poor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2024-2025, announced substantial investments and new initiatives aimed at addressing housing needs and improving urban infrastructure. These initiatives are designed to enhance the quality of life for poor and middle-class families and to promote sustainable urban development.

PM Awas Yojana-Urban

Investment in Affordable Housing:

The government will address the housing needs of one crore poor and middle-class families under the PM Awas Yojana-Urban, with an investment of ₹10 lakh crore. This ambitious plan includes a central assistance of ₹2.2 lakh crore over the next five years. The initiative aims to provide affordable housing and improve living conditions for millions of families across urban India.

Water Supply and Sanitation

Urban Infrastructure Projects:

The Modi-led NDA Government, in collaboration with states and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), will promote comprehensive water supply, sewage treatment, and solid waste management projects in 100 large cities. These projects are expected to enhance urban sanitation and water management, contributing to healthier and more sustainable cities.

Promoting Street Vendors and Weekly Haats

Support for Street Vendors:

Building on the success of the PM Swanidhi scheme, which supports street vendors, the government plans to launch a new scheme over the next five years to promote 100 weekly haats in select cities. These haats will provide organized spaces for street vendors to conduct their businesses, boosting local economies and providing consumers with access to a variety of goods and services.