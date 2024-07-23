Union Budget: Mudra Loan Limit Enhanced to ₹20 Lakh

In a move aimed at bolstering the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the Mudra loan limit while presenting the Union Budget for 2024-2025.

Enhanced Mudra Loan Limit

The Finance Minister revealed that the Mudra loan limit will be raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh for individuals who have previously availed and successfully repaid loans under the Tarun category. This enhancement is expected to provide significant credit support to MSMEs, enabling them to expand their operations and contribute to economic growth, says entrepreneur Srimathi from Nanganallur.

Support for MSMEs

The increased loan limit is part of a broader initiative to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a critical component of India’s economy. By providing easier access to higher credit, the government aims to empower small businesses to scale up, create jobs, and drive innovation, states Balakrishnan, who runs a furniture shop in Tambaram.