Construction of second airport in Parandur to begin in Jan

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has planned to commence construction of Chennai’s second airport in Parandur in January 2026.

With the passenger traffic at Chennai’s Meenambakkam Airport continuously increasing, the new greenfield airport in Parandur, located in Kanchipuram district, aims to accommodate the growing number of flights.

TIDCO, an arm of the Tamil Nadu government, is spearheading this project. For the construction of the airport, 5,321 acres of land are required across Parandur and its surrounding 20 villages. The land acquisition process is currently in full swing through the revenue department.

The central government has granted approval for the airport project. Additionally, applications for permissions from various other departments have been submitted.

The Parandur airport project will be implemented in four phases, with a total estimated cost of Rs 29,150 crore. The first phase aims to handle 20 million passengers annually starting from 2029. To achieve this, the initial construction work is scheduled to begin in January 2026 and be completed by December 2028.

In the second phase, the airport is projected to handle an additional 30 million passengers by 2036. This phase’s construction will start in January 2033 and finish by December 2035.

The third phase will be carried out during 2041-42, and the final phase is planned for 2044-46. Upon completion of these phases, the Parandur Airport will have the capacity to handle 100 million passengers annually by 2047.

The development of this new airport is a significant step towards enhancing the infrastructure and capacity of Chennai’s aviation facilities, addressing the increasing demand and supporting economic growth in the region.