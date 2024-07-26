Heavy rain expected in Nilgiris and Coimbatore hill areas

The Chennai Meteorological Center has forecasted heavy rain for the hill areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts today.

Due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, heavy rain is likely in some parts of the hill areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts today. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may experience moderate rainfall.

At the same time, strong surface winds with a speed of 40 km/h are expected today. In Chennai, the sky will be overcast, and there is a possibility of sudden rain with thunder and lightning in some areas during the evening, according to the Chennai Meteorological Center.

As of yesterday morning, the highest rainfall recorded in the state over the past 24 hours was 14 cm in Avalanche.

The forecast highlights the potential for significant weather changes in these regions, urging residents and authorities to be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds.