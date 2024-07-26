Appointment a senior minister as dy CM, says Premalatha

Amid ongoing speculation that Udhayanidhi Stalin, the 46-year-old son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, could be elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha has suggested that the ruling DMK consider appointing one of its senior ministers to the post.

Premalatha, an ally of the main opposition AIADMK, addressed the media on Thursday after leading a protest against the state government over the recent hike in power tariffs. Responding to questions about the potential elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has served in the cabinet for just one and a half years, Premalatha recommended that a more experienced minister be chosen as Deputy Chief Minister.

“The chief minister can do good for the people only if he remains healthy. So, we urge him on behalf of the DMDK to elevate one of his senior ministers as deputy chief minister,” Premalatha stated, without mentioning any specific names.

The speculation about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation has been circulating for some time, raising discussions about the leadership dynamics within the DMK. Premalatha’s comments add to the ongoing debate, highlighting the presence of several seasoned ministers in the cabinet who could potentially take on the deputy role.

In her address, Premalatha also criticized the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu, referring to the recent murder of TN BSP chief K Armstrong and other crimes. She expressed concern over the safety of the people and accused the government of failing to maintain order.

“This is condemnable. The people have been affected in many ways. But the chief minister is going around creating an impression that everything is alright. This is akin to concealing the entire pumpkin in the rice (bowl),” she remarked, using a regional adage to emphasize her point. “People are watching what is happening in the state,” she warned.