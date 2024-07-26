CPM criticises power tariff hike

CPM leader G Ramakrishnan has criticized the central government’s policies, alleging that these have forced the Tamil Nadu state government to increase power tariffs, effectively nullifying the benefits of various welfare schemes implemented by the state government.

Speaking at a protest held in Chennai against the central government, the former state secretary of the party expressed his discontent with the absence of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. “The finance minister would recite a Thirukural every time. But this time, she avoided that too. The central government vindictively omitted states ruled by opposition parties,” he said.

Ramakrishnan claimed that the central government’s UDAY Scheme compels the state government to increase power tariffs every July. He argued that such hikes negate the positive impact of welfare programs like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT). “The power tariff hike nullifies the benefits of other welfare schemes. I urge the government to withdraw the tariff hike,” he stated.

Ramakrishnan also criticized the BJP’s approach towards opposition-ruled states and voters. “BJP does not learn its lesson despite losing its majority. After losing in Faizabad, where Ayodhya is located, they abandoned Ram. They abandoned Tamil Nadu after they lost all the seats. This attitude of the government cannot be accepted. Will BJP punish 56 percent of voters who voted against them?” he questioned.

Further, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal had requested several projects but were overlooked in favor of states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which received higher allocations. According to Ramakrishnan, this move was aimed at retaining majority support for the central government.