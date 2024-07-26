UAE Minister meets CM

Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted United Arab Emirates Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri at the Secretariat on Thursday, engaging in discussions aimed at strengthening investment partnerships in various sectors with a particular emphasis on MSMEs and job creation.

In a message posted on his social media platform ‘X’ later in the day, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his delight in hosting the UAE minister. “Delighted to host H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of @EconomyAE, today at the Secretariat,” he shared. “He is a great friend and well-wisher of Tamil Nadu, whom I had the pleasure of meeting during my visit to the UAE in March 2022. During our meeting, we discussed business and investment partnerships in sectors such as logistics, retail, affordable housing, and food processing, with a particular focus on MSMEs and job creation.”

The UAE minister led a 30-member delegation, and the discussions covered various sectors including logistics, retail, and affordable housing. The focus remained on fostering growth in MSMEs and creating job opportunities.

A significant outcome of Stalin’s earlier visit to the UAE in March 2022 was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 6,100 crore for industrial investments in Tamil Nadu. This visit by the UAE delegation is seen as a continuation of the growing economic ties between Tamil Nadu and the UAE.

Present at the discussions were State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government, and representatives from the UAE Embassy, as well as heads of international business groups.

The meeting underscores the commitment of both Tamil Nadu and the UAE to exploring and enhancing business and investment opportunities, further solidifying their partnership in various critical sectors.