Sharath Kamal makes shock exit; Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula enter Round of 32 at Paris Olympics

Indian table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal faced a surprising exit from the Paris Olympics men’s singles competition, while Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula advanced to the Round of 32 in their respective events.

In a stunning turn of events, the 42-year-old Sharath Kamal, making his fifth Olympics appearance, was defeated 2-4 (12-10, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12) by Slovenia’s Deni Kozul. Kozul, ranked 86 places below Kamal, managed to clinch the victory in a tightly contested match that lasted 53 minutes. Despite winning the first game, Kamal struggled to maintain his lead, resulting in an unexpected early exit from the competition.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra started her campaign on a high note with a commanding 4-1 victory over Anna Hursey of Great Britain in the Round of 64 women’s singles match. The 29-year-old Batra, ranked 28th in the world and seeded 18th in the tournament, showcased her prowess by defeating Hursey (world number 103) with scores of 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5. The match, which lasted 41 minutes, highlighted Batra’s dominance and strategic gameplay.

Sreeja Akula also made a significant impact by advancing to the Round of 32. Sreeja, who made history as the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender singles title, registered a convincing 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 victory over her Swedish opponent. Her match lasted just 30 minutes, underscoring her efficiency and skill on the table.