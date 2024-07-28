HS Prannoy shines in Paris Olympics Opener with win over Fabian Roth

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy delivered an impressive performance in his opening match at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a straight-game victory over Germany’s Fabian Roth. Prannoy’s dominant display culminated in a 21-18, 21-12 win, marking a strong start to his Olympic campaign.

Prannoy began the match with a confident approach, utilizing his agility and powerful shots to keep Roth on the defensive. The first game was a closely contested affair, with both players exchanging leads. However, Prannoy’s composure under pressure allowed him to edge out Roth 21-18.

The second game saw Prannoy elevate his performance to another level. His relentless attacks and strategic placements forced Roth into making errors, one of which handed Prannoy a crucial match point. A wide shot from Roth sealed the game and the match for Prannoy, who comfortably took the second game 21-12.

Prannoy’s victory over Roth not only showcases his current form but also highlights his potential to make a deep run in the tournament. Speaking after the