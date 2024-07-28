PV Sindhu begins Paris Olympics campaign with dominant victory

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has started her quest for a third consecutive Olympic medal in spectacular fashion at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Sunday, Sindhu secured a commanding straight-game victory against Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq, demonstrating her readiness and determination to add another medal to her illustrious career.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, dominated the match from the outset, showcasing her superior skills and experience. The match ended with a scoreline that clearly reflected Sindhu’s dominance and strategic prowess on the court. Her powerful smashes and precise net play left Abdul Razzaq struggling to keep up.

This victory is a significant morale booster for Sindhu, who is among India’s top medal hopefuls at the Paris Games. Her performance in this opening match sends a strong message to her competitors about her form and fitness as she aims for the ultimate prize.

Sindhu’s journey to the Paris Olympics has been marked by rigorous training and preparation. After winning silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, she is focused on clinching the gold medal this time. The victory against Abdul Razzaq is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and challenging tournament for Sindhu.

Speaking after the match, Sindhu expressed her satisfaction with her performance but emphasized the need to stay focused. “It’s a great start, but there are many tough matches ahead. I need to stay focused and take it one match at a time,” she said.

Fans and analysts alike are eagerly watching Sindhu’s progress in Paris, as she carries the hopes of a nation eager to see her achieve yet another historic milestone. With her experience, skill, and determination, PV Sindhu remains one of the brightest stars in Indian sports and a formidable contender in the 2024 Olympics.