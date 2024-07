Bhaker’s performance was a testament to her skill and determination, as she faced stiff competition from some of the world’s best shooters. Her precise shooting and calm demeanor under pressure allowed her to secure the bronze medal, bringing pride to the nation.

In a momentous achievement, shooter Manu Bhaker secured India’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics by clinching bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol final at the Chatearoux Shooting Center. This historic win makes Bhaker the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting, setting a new benchmark for Indian sports.

