CP Radhakrishnan appointed Maharashtra Governor

In a significant reshuffle, the President of India has announced new appointments for various gubernatorial positions across the country. These changes are expected to bring new leadership and administrative oversight to the respective states and union territories. Below are the details of the newly appointed Governors and Lt. Governor:

K. Kailashnathan has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Ramen Deka has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

C H Vijayashankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, previously serving as the Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, has now been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Gulab Chand Kataria, previously the Governor of Assam, has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, previously the Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as the Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.