India Men’s Hockey Team Secures Thrilling Come-From-Behind Victory in Paris Olympics Opener



The India men’s hockey team kicked off their campaign at the Paris Olympics with a dramatic come-from-behind win, overcoming a 0-1 deficit to triumph 3-2 against New Zealand in their Pool B opener at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Saturday.

The match began with India looking shaky, as they conceded an early goal to New Zealand in the first quarter. However, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, showcased remarkable resilience and determination to turn the game around.

India’s comeback began in the second quarter when Mandeep Singh scored the equalizer, bringing the score to 1-1. The momentum shifted in favor of India as they continued to apply pressure on the New Zealand defense. Vivek Sagar Prasad then added to the tally with a crucial goal in the third quarter, putting India ahead 2-1.

In a pulsating final quarter, New Zealand fought back and leveled the score, setting the stage for a tense finish. However, India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up in the dying moments, converting a late penalty stroke to seal a 3-2 victory for his team.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a pivotal role in India’s win, delivering a sensational performance by denying New Zealand seven penalty corners. Sreejesh, who has announced his retirement after the Paris Games, showcased his experience and skill, keeping the opposition at bay and ensuring India’s victory.

New Zealand, despite creating several opportunities, were unable to capitalize on their chances, which ultimately cost them the match. They will rue the missed opportunities that could have put more pressure on the Indian side.

This thrilling win marks a promising start for the Indian men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics. The team’s ability to recover from an early setback and their determination to secure victory highlights their potential and sets a positive tone for the rest of the tournament.

Fans and supporters of Indian hockey will be buoyed by this impressive performance, looking forward to more exhilarating matches as the team aims for Olympic glory.