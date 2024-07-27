Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen beats Kevin Cordon

In a stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen secured a victory against Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon in the men’s singles badminton competition on Saturday. Sen, making his Olympics debut, won the match in straight games with scores of 21-8 and 22-20.

The 22-year-old Sen, who has a gold medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a bronze from the 2021 World Championships, displayed exceptional skill and composure throughout the match. The contest, which lasted 42 minutes, saw Sen dominate the first game with a commanding 21-8 win.

Cordon, the reigning Pan American champion, mounted a strong comeback in the second game, pushing Sen to the limit. However, Sen held his nerve and clinched the game 22-20, sealing his victory and starting his Olympic campaign on a high note.

Sen’s next challenge will be against Belgium’s Julien Carraggi on Monday in his second group match. This win has boosted the morale of the Indian badminton contingent, with high hopes for Sen’s continued success in the tournament.

Sen’s victory is not just a personal achievement but also a significant moment for Indian badminton at the Paris Olympics. His performance underscores his talent and the rigorous preparation he has undergone leading up to the Games.

Fans and supporters of Indian badminton will keenly follow Sen’s progress as he aims for further glory. His triumph over a seasoned player like Cordon has set a positive tone for the rest of his Olympic journey.

As Sen gears up for his next match, his impressive debut victory is a testament to his skill, resilience, and potential to excel on the world stage.