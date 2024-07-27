Manu Bhaker Shines in Paris Olympics, Secures Spot in 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

In a significant achievement for India at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker has qualified for the 10m Air Pistol Women’s final, providing a much-needed boost to the Indian shooting contingent. The 22-year-old Bhaker delivered an impressive performance, finishing third in the qualification round on Saturday with a score of 580.

The qualification round saw Bhaker consistently perform well, starting with a strong score of 97 points in Series 1, placing her fourth. She maintained her form with another 97 in Series 2, keeping her position despite challenges from competitors.

Her persistence paid off as she climbed to the top two with an exceptional 98 in Series 3. Despite a minor setback in Series 5, where she scored an 8, Bhaker’s overall performance ensured she remained in contention and ultimately secured her place in the final.

The top spot in the qualification was claimed by Hungarian shooter Veronika Major, who scored 582. The final is set to take place on Sunday, and Bhaker’s fans are hopeful she will continue her strong performance.

Bhaker’s journey to the final has brought a ray of hope to the Indian camp, which had experienced a disappointing start in the shooting events. Her qualification is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to her resilience and skill under pressure.

The Haryana-born shooter’s qualification has set the stage for an exciting final, where she will compete against the world’s best for an Olympic medal. The final on Sunday will be eagerly watched by fans and supporters back home, who are cheering for Bhaker’s success.

As Bhaker prepares for the final showdown, her performance in the qualifications serves as a reminder of her potential and determination. The Indian shooting contingent will be looking to Bhaker for inspiration as they aim for glory at the Paris Olympics.