Mamata Banerjee’s Microphone Muting Claim Fact-Checked by PIB

In a dramatic turn of events at the NITI Ayog meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed out, alleging that her microphone was muted during her speech. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) swiftly responded, labeling her claim as “misleading.”

The controversy erupted when Banerjee claimed that she was unable to complete her address because her microphone was deliberately muted. “This claim is misleading,” the PIB stated in its fact-check. “The clock only showed that her speaking time was over. Even the bell was not rung to mark it,” the bureau clarified.

The PIB also provided context regarding the speaking order at the meeting. “Alphabetically, CM, West Bengal’s turn would have come after lunch. She was accommodated as the 7th speaker on an official request of the West Bengal government as she had to return early,” the PIB explained.

Mamata Banerjee’s walkout and subsequent allegations have sparked a political uproar, with her supporters backing her claims of unfair treatment. However, the central government’s clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions about the incident.

As the dust settles, the incident underscores the ongoing tensions between the West Bengal government and the central administration. It remains to be seen how this latest episode will impact future interactions between the two.