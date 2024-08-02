NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC say NTA must avoid ‘flip flop’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent any further ‘flip-flops’ concerning the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Friday.

The court said that such inconsistencies in a national examination are detrimental to students’ interests.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has mandated that the expert committee rectify the deficiencies in the NEET-UG exam system.

The Supreme Court was explaining its decision not to cancel the 2024 NEET-UG medical entrance exam, despite ongoing controversies over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities.

SC said it didn’t cancel NEET-UG exam as there was no systematic breach of sanctity but NTA must avoid ‘flip-flop’. The apex court said that the paper leak was restricted to Patna and Hazaribagh.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also said the expert committee must rectify the deficiencies in the exam system.

On the verdict, advocate Shwetank Sailakwal said that the top court has acknowledged the paper leak incidents in Hazaribagh and Patna and formed a committee to address them. The Supreme Court instructed the committee to incorporate all the points specified in the judgment, he added.

Sailakwal further said, “SC directed that you have to take care of the travelling of the paper, CCTV cameras have to be installed and impersonation may not happen. They also directed the committee to submit the report before the Supreme Court. The time granted to the committee was two months, which has been extended by some time…”