Death toll climbs to 440 in B’desh protests

The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh on Tuesday climbed to 440, with 100 more deaths reported after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, according to local media, even as efforts were on by the army to bring the situation under control in the violence-hit nation.

Despite the high death toll, there were signs of a return to normalcy on Tuesday, with police and army patrolling the streets, BDNews24.com news portal said and added that schools were reopened after a long period of closure due to protests against Hasina over a controversial job quota system.

The situation in Dhaka was largely calm on Tuesday after a day of unrest and a night of tension. Buses and other public transport were on the streets and traders were opening shops. Government vehicles were heading to offices. Many battery-run rickshaws plied the roads, it added.