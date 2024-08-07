Muhammad Yunus to lead army-backed interim govt

Dhaka, Aug 7: Bangladesh’s Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has been named the head of the military-backed interim government after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka, Aug 7: Bangladesh’s Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has been named the head of the military-backed interim government after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Student leaders whose protest campaign culminated in Ms Hasina’s ouster met with Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and President Mohammed Shahabuddin late last evening, and the decision was taken to “to form an interim government with Muhammad Yunus as its chief, the President’s office announced.

The Bangladeshi Army has reshuffled several generals, demoting some seen as close to Sheikh Hasina, and sacking Ziaul Ahsan, a commander of the feared Rapid Action Battalion paramilitary force. Former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, 78, was also released from years of house arrest yesterday.

Rights groups have alleged that hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses and temples have been vandalised since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.

Hasina, 76, was forced to resign as Prime Minister Monday evening after weeks-long protests over a jobs quota killed over 400 people. She fled Dhaka reportedly after the Bangladesh Army gave her a 45-minute ultimatum.