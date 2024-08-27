Smriti Mandhana joins Adelaide Strikers for WBBL

“I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers,” Mandhana said. The announcement marks a new chapter for the southpaw, who has previously played for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunder in past WBBL seasons.

The Strikers are coached by Luke Williams, who previously led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory in the Women’s Premier League in 2024. Mandhana expressed her enthusiasm about working with Williams again. “I’m thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I’m looking forward to building on that,” she added.

Mandhana, known for her aggressive batting style, has an impressive T20I career average of 28.86 with a strike rate of 122.51 and has scored 26 half-centuries.