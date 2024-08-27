Bengaluru smashers overpower Puneri Paltan 10-5

In an electrifying display of table tennis at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru Smashers emerged victorious over Puneri Paltan with a decisive 10-5 win on Monday, propelling them to the top of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) standings.

The match was particularly compelling as it featured a clash between former doubles partners and friends. In one of the highlights of the game, Bengaluru Smashers’ Manika Batra executed a strategic play by targeting Ayhika Mukherjee’s forehand during service. This tactic proved effective and played a crucial role in Batra’s victory against the World No. 25.

The rivalry and camaraderie between the players added an intriguing layer to the match. Much like other sports where friends turn rivals temporarily – such as cricket’s Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan or football’s Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski – table tennis showcased its own version of this dynamic.

On the fifth matchday, Ankur Bhattacharjee and Jeet Chandra, who have previously teamed up for national competitions, faced off fiercely. Bhattacharjee, known for his aggressive playstyle, dominated the short rallies, winning 21 out of 36 exchanges. His spirited celebrations with coach Parag Agrawal underscored the intensity of the match.

Bhattacharjee won the first game 11-6, using a combination of wristy backhands and powerful forehands. Jeet Chandra fought back in the second game, winning 11-5 after initially trailing. However, Bhattacharjee clinched the decider with precise placements, securing the win.

In another key fixture, Manika Batra struggled initially against Ayhika Mukherjee but turned the game around by focusing on Mukherjee’s forehand. Although Mukherjee briefly took the lead in the third game, Batra’s resilience ensured she won the match.

During the mixed doubles round, a brief interruption occurred when Smashers coach Elena Timina contested a call about a ball touching the opponent’s table before going out. Despite the dispute, Anirban Ghosh and Natalia Bajor, displaying sportsmanship, conceded the point, leading to a 2-1 win for the Smashers in the mixed doubles.

The final match featured Portugal’s Joao Monteiro and Spaniard Alvaro Robles. Monteiro secured a critical golden point in the second game, but Robles managed to catch Monteiro off guard with his tactical play, helping the Smashers to a 7-5 lead before the last face-off. Local player Yashini Sivashankar then faced off against Lily Zhang, adding a thrilling end to the day’s matches.

Bengaluru Smashers’ triumph not only highlighted their strategic prowess but also showcased the competitive spirit that makes UTT a thrilling spectacle.