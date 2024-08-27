Duplantis breaks pole vault record gain

Duplantis’ previous record of 6.25 metres, set after winning gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, was shattered by his new mark of 6.26 metres, achieved on his second attempt. His performance at the Silesia Diamond League was not only a triumph for him personally but also a testament to his consistency and dominance in the sport. In addition to his record-setting vault, Duplantis secured victory with a height of 6.00 metres.

In his post-performance remarks, Duplantis expressed his gratitude and satisfaction. “This year I focused on the Olympics; the record just came naturally because I was in good shape. So I am not surprised with the record today, but I am thankful,” he told Reuters. Reflecting on the enthusiastic reception from the crowd, he added, “It almost feels weird and unnatural to get so much love and support from the crowds when I compete. I see that especially in Poland. The energy in this stadium just keeps getting better every year.”

Duplantis’ journey to this latest record has been extraordinary. Born in 1999 in Louisiana to an American pole vaulter father and a Swedish long jumper mother, Duplantis has demonstrated exceptional talent from a young age. He clinched the U-18 title in 2015, and since then, his career has been marked by a series of record-breaking performances.

At the Paris Olympics, held at the Stade de France, Duplantis captivated the crowd with his historic 6.25 metres clearance. “It’s hard to understand, honestly,” he said about the moment. “If I don’t beat this moment in my career, then I’m pretty OK with that. I don’t think you can get much better than what just happened.” He praised the Parisian crowd, comparing the atmosphere to an American football game, and spoke about channeling the energy from the stands into his performance.

Following his Olympic success, Duplantis took a break in Greece before continuing his competitive season. His latest world record adds another chapter to an already illustrious career and continues to inspire pole vault enthusiasts and athletes around the world.