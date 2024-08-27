Djokovic dmominates Albot in US Open opener

Djokovic praised the atmosphere of the night session, describing it as “electric” and highlighting the impact of the new crowd movement rule. The day’s events drew a record-breaking 74,641 spectators, including 42,886 for the day session and a record 31,775 for the night.
As the second seed, Djokovic is on a quest to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open title since Roger Federer’s five consecutive wins from 2004 to 2008. The four-time champion is looking to build on his emotional win at the Paris Olympics, though he has yet to claim a Grand Slam title this year.
In his match, Djokovic committed 10 double faults and made 40 unforced errors, but his control was evident throughout the two-hour, seven-minute match, which concluded just before midnight.
American Ben Shelton kicked off the action on Ashe with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over 2020 champion Dominic Thiem. Thiem, who announced his retirement at the end of 2024, bid farewell to the US Open after a decade of memorable moments on the court.
Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev secured his spot in the next round after a four-set battle against lucky loser Maximilian Marterer, finishing with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, while eighth-seeded Casper Ruud advanced with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2 win over China’s Bu Yunchaokete. Ruud will face French veteran Gael Monfils next, who overcame Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in what will be Schwartzman’s final Grand Slam appearance as he heads into retirement.
In the women’s draw, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon. Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, seeded eighth, also advanced with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 win over Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera. Additionally, Olympic women’s singles gold medallist Zheng Qinwen of China, seeded seventh, rallied from a set down to defeat Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.