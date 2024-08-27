Sudan dam collapse: 30 Dead

Khartoum, Aug 27: At least 30 people have died, and many more are missing after the Arbaat Dam in eastern Sudan burst on August 25, 2024, following heavy rains and flooding. The disaster has obliterated over 20 villages and left around 50,000 people affected, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

The Arbaat Dam, located 40 kilometers north of Port Sudan, was overwhelmed by the torrential rains. Port Sudan, the de facto national capital and a crucial hub for the government, aid agencies, and displaced people, now faces a severe water crisis due to the dam’s collapse. The Sudanese Environmentalists Association has warned of an impending water shortage in the city.

Omar Eissa Haroun, head of the Red Sea state’s water authority, described the situation as dire, with essential infrastructure like electricity and water systems completely destroyed. Rescue operations are ongoing, with reports indicating that between 150 and 200 people are still missing. The bodies of several gold miners have been recovered from the floodwaters.

The dam’s failure comes amid Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict, which began in April 2023. The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to widespread neglect of critical infrastructure, including dams. Heavy rains, arriving earlier than usual, exacerbated the situation, causing the dam to give way.

As of August 26, 2024, flooding across Sudan during the rainy season has claimed 132 lives and displaced more than 118,000 people. Many survivors have fled to the mountains, where they remain stranded without access to basic supplies.

Despite international efforts to broker a ceasefire, the conflict continues to ravage the country, leaving millions of Sudanese citizens in desperate need of food, water, and safety.