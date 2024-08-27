Trudeau announces cuts to foreign worker programme

Toronto, Aug 27: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to reduce the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers and permanent residents allowed into the country. The decision comes amid concerns over Canada’s rapidly growing population, which some economists say is putting significant pressure on housing and public services, including healthcare.

Trudeau shared the news on social media, stating, “We’re reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. The labour market has changed. Now is the time for our businesses to invest in Canadian workers and youth.”

The federal statistics show that immigration drove 97% of Canada’s population growth last year, a trend that has drawn criticism for outpacing the expansion of essential services and housing. Trudeau acknowledged these challenges during a press conference, noting that the labour market’s changes necessitate a reevaluation of the Temporary Foreign Worker program.

“It’s not fair to Canadians struggling to find a good job, and it’s not fair to those temporary foreign workers, some of whom are being mistreated and exploited,” Trudeau said, citing a BBC report. The Temporary Foreign Worker program allows employers in Canada to hire foreign nationals for temporary roles when no qualified Canadians are available. However, the program has faced criticism from labour advocates and the UN, which recently described it as “a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery.”

Trudeau also hinted at potential reductions to permanent resident streams, responding to concerns that the influx of immigrants is straining the country’s resources. He emphasized the need for a balanced approach, saying, “We’re looking at the various streams to ensure that as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration, but also responsible in the way we integrate and create pathways to success for everyone who comes to Canada.”

The government plans to release a broader immigration strategy this fall, outlining new targets and policies.