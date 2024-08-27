Hundreds of migrants swim into Ceuta Enclave

In a dramatic and coordinated effort, hundreds of migrants swam from Morocco to Spain’s Ceuta enclave, taking advantage of thick mist that obscured their movements. This influx occurred between Sunday and early Monday, according to local police reports.

Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s two enclaves on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast, are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa. These enclaves frequently see attempted crossings as migrants seek to enter Europe.

Many of the migrants who arrived in the past 24 hours were intercepted near El Tarajal beach, adjacent to the Ceuta-Morocco border. The Guardia Civil spokesperson confirmed that while the exact number of migrants attempting the crossing was not disclosed, the misty conditions provided cover for their efforts.

Since Thursday, Spanish authorities have been intercepting an average of around 700 migrants per day attempting to enter Ceuta, with a peak of up to 1,500 on Sunday night, as reported by Cristina Perez, the Spanish government representative in Ceuta.

Moroccan nationals who are apprehended during these crossings are promptly sent back to Morocco unless they are minors or seeking asylum. Migrants from other nationalities are taken to special shelters and are typically released after a few days. Despite these efforts, some individuals manage to enter the enclave undetected.

This situation echoes past incidents, such as the tragic event two years ago when at least 23 migrants died during a mass attempt to breach the border fence into Melilla.