Govt committed to supporting sports: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special message on National Sports Day and said that the Indian government is committed to support young athletes of the country.

PM Modi also paid homage to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. National Sports Day in India, celebrated annually on August 29th, is dedicated to the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest field hockey players the world has ever seen. Known as “The Wizard of Hockey,” Major Dhyan Chand’s name is synonymous with excellence in sports.

Born in 1905, he became an international icon, leading India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. His skill with the hockey stick was so extraordinary that it led to legends about his abilities, including stories of him being asked to demonstrate that his stick wasn’t magnetised. Over his career, Dhyan Chand scored over 400 international goals, a record that remains unmatched.

His influence on the game was profound, and he became a source of inspiration for generations of athletes in India and beyond. National Sports Day not only commemorates his contributions to hockey but also emphasises the importance of sports in fostering national pride and unity.

“Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

It is also a day to recognise the efforts of athletes across the country and encourage young talents to pursue sports as a career. Various events, including sports competitions and award ceremonies, are organised nationwide to honour this day.

In addition to celebrating Dhyan Chand’s legacy, National Sports Day also highlights the need for a robust sports culture in India.

It encourages the government, institutions, and individuals to invest in sports and support athletes in their journey to achieve excellence on the global stage.