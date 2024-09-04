US: Four, Including a TN woman, killed in mishap

Texas, Sept 4: In a horrific car accident that took place in the United States, four people, including a young woman from Tamil Nadu, tragically lost their lives. The incident occurred as the group was traveling from Texas to Arkansas.

The victims have been identified as Darshini Vasudevan, Aryan Raghunath Orampatti, Farooq Sheikh, and Lokesh Balasarla. Darshini Vasudevan was a resident of Tamil Nadu.

The accident happened in Collins County, where the car they were traveling in was struck by a speeding truck. The impact was so severe that their car veered off course and overturned. As the car lay overturned, it was hit by four more vehicles that were trailing behind, causing the car to catch fire.

Despite desperate attempts to escape, the four occupants of the car were trapped inside and succumbed to suffocation caused by the fire.

Local police immediately launched an investigation and discovered that the four victims did not know each other before the accident.