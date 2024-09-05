Dale Carnegie launches new franchise in TN

Dale Carnegie India, the global leader in professional development and leadership training, in partnership with Walchand PeopleFirst Limited (WPFL), on Wednesday launched its new franchise in Tamil Nadu.

This strategic expansion into one of India’s most vibrant economic regions underscores Dale Carnegie India’s mission to empower professionals and organizations with the skills neededto excel in today’s competitive business landscape.

The new franchise, led by Omnia Professional Ventures and guided by Sanjeev Nair, a seasoned leader with over 24 years of experience in the healthcare industry, is poised to transform the professional development landscape in Tamil Nadu. His deep understanding of the region’s economic and cultural nuances uniquely positions the franchise to address the specific needs of Tamil Nadu’s diverse industries, including technology, manufacturing, automotive, and more.“

Tamil Nadu, with its vast reservoir of talent, serves as a catalyst for transformative leadership and innovation across the nation,” said Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director of Walchand PeopleFirst and Dale Carnegie Training India.

“By bringing Dale Carnegie’s 112-year legacy across 86 countries to Tamil Nadu, we are looking forward to building human capital that will propel India’s next growth wave. Our focus is on cultivating a culture of continuous learning and adaptability, essential for strengthening economic resilience. With the expertise and dedication of our seasoned team, we are fully ready to set new benchmarks for professional and personal achievement”, Pallavi said, according to a company release.