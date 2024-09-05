Complete developmental works before monsoon: Udhayanidhi

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has called for the timely completion of developmental projects, including the desilting of stormwater drains and waterbodies, ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon. Chairing a review meeting on Wednesday, alongside Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi stressed the importance of ensuring these essential tasks are finished without delay.

During the meeting, Udhayanidhi emphasized that despite taking prompt measures, the government could still face public criticism if there are disruptions, particularly in the power supply. To avoid such issues, he directed the Electricity Department to replace damaged poles and ensure low-hanging cables are properly raised. He also instructed that transformers and junction boxes be placed at least three feet above road level to prevent outages during the monsoon.

Additionally, the minister highlighted the need for expediting Metro Rail construction works to minimize disruption to the public during heavy rains. He underscored that financial constraints should not be an excuse for delays in completing essential work. “Precautionary measures should be prioritized, and all departments should focus on funding vital infrastructure projects, such as laying sewer lines and constructing stormwater drains,” Udhayanidhi stated. He suggested utilizing MPLAD and ward development funds for these critical tasks.

Udhayanidhi also directed that Metro Water supply stations should remain operational during the monsoon. He emphasized the importance of completing road-cut works within the specified timeframe and ensuring that repairs are promptly handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Furthermore, he insisted on setting up barricades during road-cutting activities to enhance public safety.

The minister also pointed out the need to stop illegal sewage discharge from residential and commercial buildings into stormwat