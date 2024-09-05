India, Singapore vow for closer co-operation

Singapore, Sept 5: India and Singapore on Thursday elevated their bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” and signed four MoUs, including on cooperation in semiconductors, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong.
During his opening remarks, Modi said Singapore is not only a partner nation but it is an inspiration for every developing country.
“A new chapter in – ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.
“The leaders agreed to elevate the – ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability,” he said.
The MEA in a statement said both leaders reviewed the progress of India – Singapore bilateral relations.
“Given the breadth and depth of bilateral ties and immense potential, they decided to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This would also give a major boost to India’s Act East Policy,” it said.
Taking stock of the robust progress in economic ties, the leaders called for further expanding trade and investment flows between the two countries. Prime Minister highlighted that Singapore with an investment of around USD 160 billion in the Indian economy, is a leading economic partner for India. He further noted that rapid and sustained growth in India has opened up immense investment opportunities for Singaporean entities, it added.