Stalin in US: Signs MOUs for Rs 2000 cr with Trilliant

“Exciting developments in Chicago! Secured a Rs2000 crore MoU with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as their Development & Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to Trilliant for this valuable partnership,” Stalin said in a social media post in X.

Stalin further stated that he also held productive talks with Nike on its expansion for footwear production in Chennai as well as engaged with healthcare firm Optum for creating a talent pipeline in the same sector in the state.