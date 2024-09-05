Stalin in US: Signs MOUs for Rs 2000 cr with Trilliant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday secured a Rs 2000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as create their Development and Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu.
“Exciting developments in Chicago! Secured a Rs2000 crore MoU with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as their Development & Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to Trilliant for this valuable partnership,” Stalin said in a social media post in X.
Stalin further stated that he also held productive talks with Nike on its expansion for footwear production in Chennai as well as engaged with healthcare firm Optum for creating a talent pipeline in the same sector in the state.
“Had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear production and the potential for a product creation/design centre in Chennai. Also engaged with Optum, which already employs 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu and plans to build the talent pipeline for the healthcare sector. Requested them to consider expanding their operations in Trichy and Madurai. Momentum is strong,” he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Stalin signed MOUs with Eaton, a multinational power management company, for Rs 200 crore R&D and engineering centre expansion in Chennai. MK Stalin, taking to X, informed that these MOUs will help in creating 500 jobs and that the government has secured a pact with Assurant, a risk management solutions provider, to set up the first Global Capability Centre.
