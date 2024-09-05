7 held for attack on woman DSP during protest

The incident occurred during a protest organized by the relatives of Kalikumar, a 28-year-old truck driver from Perumalthevanpatti village in Ramanathapuram district. Kalikumar was brutally murdered in broad daylight by an armed gang in Kethanaickenpatti village near Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar on Monday. In response, his relatives gathered on Pandalkudi Road in Aruppukottai Town to demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder.

As tensions escalated, DSP Gayathri, who was present to manage the situation, attempted to pacify the protesters. However, the situation turned chaotic when one of the protesters physically assaulted her. The police promptly intervened and identified the assailants, leading to the arrests.

Following the attack, Sub-Inspector Muthuraj lodged a formal complaint, prompting the Aruppukottai Town police to file a case against 116 individuals, including several women. The charges have been framed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, including Sections 189 (2), 191 (2), 126 (2), 296 (b), 132, 195, 121 (1), 351 (3) BNS r/w 4.

The police have assured that further investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.