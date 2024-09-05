Congress MLA against quarry mafia in Kanyakumari

Congress MLA Tharagai Kathbert, who recently won the by-election in the Vilavancode Assembly constituency of Kanyakumari district, has raised serious concerns about the influence of mafia and quarry owners in the region. In a video posted on social media, Tharagai voiced his alarm over the exploitation of the district’s natural resources.

“Kanyakumari is a naturally rich and beautiful hill region, with abundant natural resources. However, a few quarry operators, with the support of certain accomplices, have vowed to destroy this natural beauty. They are illegally transporting minerals to Kerala in trucks,” Tharagai stated in his video message.

He questioned how these operators could transport such resources without proper permissions and noted that the heavy trucks passing through Vilavancode and Marthandam are causing severe damage to the roads, turning them into hazardous paths filled with potholes. Tharagai also pointed out that the increased traffic has led to numerous accidents, with some even resulting in fatalities. He cited a recent incident where two truck drivers, in their rush, caused an accident that led to injuries and significant traffic congestion.

Expressing his frustration, Tharagai remarked, “There is a growing suspicion that Kanyakumari district is in the grip of a mafia controlled by quarry operators. If heavily loaded trucks continue to pass through Marthandam, I will personally lead a massive road blockade protest and have those trucks impounded. I am firm in my resolve to take immediate and stringent action.”