CM pays tribute to VOC

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took to X (formerly Twitter) to honor V.O. Chidambaranar’s memory, stating, “Hailing the indomitable spirit of the ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan’ V.O. Chidambaranar, who stood against the British economic exploitation and endured prison for our freedom! Let us inspire our youth with the sacrifices of this great leader who lived with a fervent love for both the nation and the Tamil language.”

In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of remembering and celebrating the life of V.O. Chidambaranar, who saw national service and the preservation of the Tamil language as the two pillars of his mission. His sacrifices and unyielding spirit continue to serve as an inspiration, especially for the younger generation, to uphold the values he cherished.

V.O. Chidambaranar’s legacy as a leader who defied British colonial rule by launching the first indigenous shipping company in India remains a source of pride for the people of Tamil Nadu.