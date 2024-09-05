SETC to run special buses for Vinayaka Chaturthi fete

Special buses are being operated from the Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminals for three days, starting today. On the 8th (Sunday), special buses will be operated from various cities back to Chennai.

Not only are government buses fully booked, but seats on Omni buses are also filling up quickly. Additionally, all classes on trains departing from Chennai are fully booked. Particularly, there are no available seats on trains heading to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The increased demand for travel has led to a rush for bookings, and travelers are advised to plan accordingly to secure their seats on buses or trains.