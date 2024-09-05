SG Pipers crush Patriots

The UTT matchday was marred by a technical glitch on the official streaming platform, which continued to display promotional content and tickers from a previous match involving the Chennai Lions. Despite this, the action on the court was the real highlight.

Bernadette Szocs played a pivotal role for the SG Pipers, sweeping past Suthasini Sawettabut in straight games. Szocs’s dominant performance proved crucial, as her victory was a major factor in the Patriots’ defeat. Although Szocs suffered a minor muscle injury during the match, she recovered to contribute further in the mixed doubles, teaming up with Manush Shah to continue their unbeaten streak.

The match also featured a controversial moment involving Lilian Bardet of the SG Pipers and Cho Seungmin. Bardet initially appeared to win a game, but after a review, Cho was awarded the golden point. This incident highlighted the absence of an official review system but did not deter the SG Pipers’ focus on their performance.

Suthasini Sawettabut struggled against Szocs and further losses by Snehit SFR and Moumita Dutta sealed the Patriots’ fate. The SG Pipers’ comprehensive victory was underscored by their 12-3 scoreline.