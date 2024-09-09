Fishermen issue: Stalin writes to EAM

  Posted on   2:49 pm By NT Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that 14 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and sought measures for the immediate release of all fishermen, their boats and urged steps to get waived hefty penalties imposed on them by the island nation.

There is an alarming rise in the incidents of apprehension of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, the Chief Minister said and drew the Centre’s attention to the arrest of 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai district on September 7 and seizure of their three mechanised fishing boats.

Stalin said this year alone, (till September 7, 2024), 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, the highest in the last six years.

In his letter to Jaishankar, the CM urged him to make ‘immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts’ to ensure the release of all the fishermen and their boats in Sri Lankan custody.

Emphasising that the Sri Lankan courts are imposing hefty fines on the fishermen which are way beyond their means, he requested the Centre’s intervention to secure a waiver of penalty imposed on the fishermen.

In his previous letter, the CM said he had already mentioned that aspects such as penalty will inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and distress for families of fishermen.

In order to address the overall issue, measures should be initiated to revive the Joint Working Group without any further delay.

Earlier, families of fishermen and local people protested on Sunday at Jegathapattinam in Pudukottai district over the Sri Lankan Navy arresting 14 fishermen and seizing their mechanised boats.

K.R. Manikantan, fisherman leader of Jagathapattinam, said, “On a daily basis our brethren are getting arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and people are now worried about entering seas for fishing and to carry out their routine means of livelihood. Both the state and Central governments are turning a blind eye to the grave situation being faced by us.”
The fishermen’s leader further said, “Three mechanised boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy. Even if the fishermen are released after some days of judicial custody in Sri Lanka, our boats will not be released. The boats are then attached by the Lankan government. This is making life miserable for the fishermen fraternity of Tamil Nadu.”
He said that the fishermen and family members would block the roads and disrupt traffic as a protest against the arrest of the 14 fishermen.
The Tamil Nadu coastal police officers said that the arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai naval base in Sri Lanka.
It may be recalled that around 84 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities. The arrests have led to protests erupting in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu like Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai.
