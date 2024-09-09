Harris, Trump tied in poll ahead of debate

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump go into their first debate on Tuesday tied in a national poll of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College published on Sunday. US Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump go into their first debate on Tuesday tied in a national poll of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College published on Sunday.

Trump leads Harris (48 per cent against 47 per cent) in the poll, which has an error margin of 3 per cent.

The race remains largely unchanged, the New York Times reported from July, when Harris took over the Democratic ticket from President Joe Biden, citing a poll it had published then.

Trump “may have had a rough month following the president’s departure and amid the burst of excitement that the vice-president brought to the Democratic ticket”, the report said, adding, “the poll suggests his support remains remarkably resilient”.

The race is similarly tied in the seven battleground states surveyed by the New York Times with Harris either ahead of Trump or tied — Wisconsin (50 per cent – 47 per cent), Michigan (49 per cent – 47 per cent), Pennsylvania (49 per cent – 48 per cent), Nevada (48 per cent – 48 per cent), Arizona (48 per cent – 48 per cent), Georgia (48per cent – 48 per cent) and North Carolina (48 per cent – 48 per cent).

The vice-president leads the former president 48.1 per cent to 46.7 per cent in the average of national polls computed by RealClearPolitics and 47.3 per cent to 44.2 per cent in the weighted average of national poll by FiveThirtyEight.