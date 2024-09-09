Train ticket bookings for Pongal from 12 Sept

Southern Railway has announced that advance train ticket bookings for the 2025 Pongal festival season will begin on September 12. Southern Railway has announced that advance train ticket bookings for the 2025 Pongal festival season will begin on September 12.

To enhance passenger convenience and avoid last-minute rush, train ticket bookings will be available 120 days in advance.

Accordingly, passengers planning to travel on January 10 can start booking tickets from September 12.

Tickets for travel on January 11 will be available from September 13, and for January 12 from September 14.

Each year, over 600,000 people travel from Chennai to their hometowns during the Diwali and Pongal festivals.

Tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or at ticket reservation centers.